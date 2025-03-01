Democrats, Republicans At Loggerheads After Trump-Zelensky White House Clash

Reactions to an extraordinary Oval Office clash between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and visiting Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday laid bare America's political divisions on the grinding three-year conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Democrats accused Trump and Vance of doing Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "dirty work" after they berated Zelensky in front of the world's media.

But Republicans said the US leaders were right to accuse pro-Western Zelensky of lacking gratitude for American support in Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

Here is a selection of political reaction:

- Democrats -

"What we saw in the Oval Office today was beyond disgraceful. Trump and Vance berating Zelensky -- putting on a show of lies and misinformation that would make Putin blush -- is an embarrassment for America and a betrayal of our allies. They're popping champagne in the Kremlin."

- Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen

"Trump and Vance are doing Putin's dirty work. Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy."

- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

"Trump is transforming what the United States is as a country in the world into a far right, authoritarian, transactional, valueless oligarchy aligned with the world's autocracies."

- Ben Rhodes, deputy national security advisor to former president Barack Obama

"We cannot let President Trump rewrite history or upend proven partnerships with decades of bipartisan support. I extend my sincere apologies to President Zelensky and again reaffirm my support for our Ukrainian friends."

- Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, co-chair of the Ukraine Caucus

"President Trump and his administration continue to embarrass America on the world stage. Today's White House meeting with the President of Ukraine was appalling and will only serve to further embolden Vladimir Putin, a brutal dictator."

- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries

- Republicans -

"Zelensky is either going to have to fundamentally change or go. I can't believe most Americans, after what they saw today, would want to be partners with Zelensky."

- South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham

"Zelensky could have left the White House today with a peace deal for his country, ending this conflict. Instead, he chose to disrespect our President and nation. Thank you, President Trump and Vice President Vance, for standing up for our country!"

- Tennessee congresswoman Diana Harshbarger

"Ridiculous grandstanding by Zelensky in the Oval Office. The United States has spent hundreds of billions of dollars to defend Ukraine. And this is the thanks the American people get? It's time to end this war."

- Florida congressman Greg Steube

"America First in action. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump and @JDVance for prioritizing our people first and for promoting peace!"

- Texas congressman Brandon Gill

"TOUGH and FAIR. The world is witnessing American leadership back in the White House."

- Texas congressman Keith Self

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)