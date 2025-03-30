"Do You Trust Your Mother...": US Lawmaker To Critic On Yemen War Chat Leak

Republican lawmaker Tim Burchett on Saturday responded sharply to a persistent Democratic tracker who confronted him on Capitol Hill about the recent Yemen War Plans leak.

In a now-viral video posted by Mr Burchett on X, the young man asked, "Do you trust Trump's national security team to keep our war plans top secret?" Mr Burchett responded, "Do you trust your mother every night to fix your Hot Pockets and make sure your Game Boy is turned on?"

My stalker/tracker almost got me yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zDT3355nt5 — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 28, 2025

Mr Burchett later told The New York Post that the same individual had been tracking him for about a year, suggesting that he might be funded by left-wing sources. "It could be (George) Soros, could be the Democrat party," he speculated. "I don't have a clue what his name is. I asked my Democrat friends, they don't think much of him either."

"To just wait there every day to go jumping on a bunch of politicians, I just think it's pretty lame," he added.

This wasn't the first time the Tennessee lawmaker clashed with the tracker. Just days earlier, the same individual posed an identical question about Trump's handling of classified information. Mr Burchett responded, "I do, but I do not trust your wardrobe adviser." He later posted that encounter on X, with the caption, "My daily interaction with my Democrat Tracker."

My daily interaction with my Democrat Tracker. pic.twitter.com/ztJ16hjuKp — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 25, 2025

This came after leaked Signal messages revealed classified details about a March 15 US military strike on Yemen's Houthi rebels. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth allegedly disclosed the information in an encrypted chat, which included The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg. Mr Goldberg later exposed the messages in an article detailing the security breach.

The political tensions surrounding the leak also led to another heated exchange involving Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. When a British journalist questioned her about Mr Hegseth's involvement, Ms Greene abruptly dismissed her. "OK, we don't give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don't you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem?" Ms Greene told Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner.