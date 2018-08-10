Defence Relations With Russia Have Made Progress, Says Pakistan

Mohammad Faisal 2 countries have been able to construct a positive trajectory in sustaining interactions.

Pakistan has said that its defence relations with Russia have made progress.

The remarks by Pakistani Foreign Ministry's spokesman Mohammad Faisal came on Thursday, two days after Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin visited Pakistan and held talks with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other military officials, Xinhua reported.

"Our defence relations have grown steadily over the years and both countries have established regular military-to-military contacts," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said at his weekly press briefing.

The two countries have held two editions of the joint military exercise named "DRUZBA" (Friendship) in Pakistan in 2016 and in Russia in 2017. Both countries also held counter-narcotics naval exercise called "Arabian Monsoon" in the Arabian Sea in 2014 and 2015.

Mr Faisal said the two countries have been able to construct a positive trajectory in sustaining high-level interactions and exploring new avenues to cement bilateral relations in all spheres including the defence sector.

"Pakistan and Russia have been successful in developing a strong partnership, which is based on mutual trust, commonality of interests and convergence of views on important global and regional issues," he said.

On Tuesday, Pakistan and Russia signed an agreement that allows for training of Pakistani troops at Russian military training institutes.

"Both countries signed the Contract on Admission of Service Members of Pakistan in RF's (Russian Federation) Training Institutes," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The military said on Tuesday that the Russian Deputy Minister had expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army's achievements against terrorism and expressed requirement of greater cooperative and collaborative approach among global community to defeat extremism.