DeepSeek Founder's Village Turns Into Tourist Hotspot, Undergoes Rapid Transformation

A small, rural village in southern China has been transformed into a thriving tourist destination, thanks to its connection to the successful Chinese AI company, DeepSeek. The village's claim to fame lies in being the hometown of DeepSeek's founder, Liang Wenfeng. Born and raised in Milling village, Liang's humble beginnings have inspired locals and attracted visitors from afar. The village's newfound popularity has prompted local authorities to invest in renovations, giving the village a fresh new look, as reported by the Southern Countryside Newspaper.

According to the South China Morning Post, Mr Wenfeng, 40, comes from a family of educators and both his parents are teachers at the local primary school in Milling village, located in Wuchuan, a small city within the prefecture-level city of Zhanjiang, Guangdong province.

After completing his primary education in the village, Mr Wenfeng attended Wuchuan No 1 Middle School, a renowned institution in the region. His academic excellence earned him a spot at the prestigious Zhejiang University in 2002, following his impressive performance in the highly competitive Gaokao University entrance examination.

His remarkable journey gained international attention when his company, DeepSeek, unveiled its cutting-edge AI product in late January, rivalling established American competitors. As a result, many admirers of Liang's achievements flocked to visit his humble beginnings in Milling Village.

With a population of over 700 residents, Milling Village is a tight-knit community where younger generations typically work in nearby shoe factories, while older residents engage in agriculture, according to Liang Wenfen, the village committee's director.

Thanks to Mr Wenfeng, the village has undergone a remarkable transformation. Prior to this, the village lacked industrial development, with its sole source of income being the leasing of fish ponds for 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) per year.

The village has since become a popular tourist destination, attracting groups of travellers, including families and company employees. During the Spring Festival holiday, the village received an astonishing 10,000 tourists daily.

Despite the influx of visitors, the village's infrastructure was initially ill-equipped to handle the demand. Tourists complained about the poor conditions, prompting a revamp project to commence in mid-February. Although the funding source remains undisclosed, the renovations have brought significant improvements to the village.

The external walls of 29 houses have been refurbished, dilapidated buildings demolished, roads widened, sewage systems installed, and trees planted. However, amidst the excitement, Liang Wenfeng's grandfather has been forced to keep his front door closed for most of the day, fearing harassment from the constant stream of tourists visiting their four-storey family home.

"Some visitors took away a pile of soil, some stones or pieces of leaves," said a resident.

The villagers have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Mr Wenfeng, crediting him for bringing transformative changes to their lives. Inspired by his remarkable success, the residents have also established a fund to support high-achieving students.