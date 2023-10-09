'Deeply Distressed By Israel's Complete Siege Of Gaza': UN Chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he is deeply distressed by Israel's complete siege on Gaza order (File)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he was "deeply distressed" by Israel's imposition of a total siege on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' assault on the country.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities," Guterres told reporters. "Now it will only deteriorate exponentially."

