8 Dead, Over 10 Injured In Shooting At Thailand School, Student Who Opened Fire Kills Self

At least eight people have been killed, and 15 others were injured in a shooting at a school in Thailand. The gunman -- a student -- has also died, police said on Friday. Some reports said police officers had shot and killed the suspect, while others said he had died by suicide.

Police said at least six people died, including teachers, in the shooting at school. The suspected shooter also allegedly killed his grandparents before going to school. They were found dead at home, said Thailand's public health minister.



The injured students were not hurt by gunfire but as they were trying to flee, he said.

The shooting occurred on Friday at a well-known high school in the Bang Kruai district of Nonthaburi province.

"Initial reports indicate 10-15 people have been injured," according to a report by local broadcaster Thai PBS.

The Shooter was a Teenager

Dechrapee Kongdee, chief of the Nonthaburi provincial police, told BBC News that the shooter was a ninth-grade student. Ninth graders in Thailand are typically around 14 years old.

In one of the photos circulated by emergency workers from the Debsirin Nonthaburi School, one person is seen lying down on a stretcher outside an ambulance. In another photo, students can be seen rushing out of the school.

According to district authorities, Debsirin Nonthaburi School had around 3,100 students and 147 teachers during the 2025 academic year.

Officials have not yet disclosed further details regarding the motive behind the shooting or the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Gun Problem in Thailand

Thailand has one of the highest numbers of gun owners in the region. According to a report by Sauth China Morning Post, Thailand has around 10 million firearms estimated to be in circulation, which is one for every seven inhabitants.

There have been promises of tightening gun laws, but there hasn't been much decline in such incidents. In February this year, a 17-year-old stole a gun from police and opened fire at a public high school in southern Thailand, briefly taking people hostage in a two-hour attack that killed one person and injured two others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)