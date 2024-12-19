"Accepting Applications": Elon Musk Opens Montessori Preschool In Texas Called 'Ad Astra'

Elon Musk has established a Montessori private preschool called Ad Astra, which means "to the stars", in Bastrop, Texas, approximately 30 miles from Austin. Ad Astra, a Montessori school, adopts a "hands-on, project-based" learning approach and integrates science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) into its curriculum, Fox Business reported. According to documents filed with Texas state authorities, the school received an initial permit to operate with up to 21 students. The preschool is situated on a 40-acre property and utilises a renovated 4,000-square-foot home.

The school is set to open its doors in the fall and is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year. The school is designed for children aged three to nine and focuses on hands-on, project-based learning with a strong emphasis on STEM education. The school's account also includes job postings for an assistant teacher for preschool and kindergarten and an assistant teacher for students ages 6 to 9.

A job posting for an instructor at Ad Astra reads: "While their parents support the breakthroughs that expand the realm of human possibility, their children will grow into the next generation of innovators in a way that only authentic Montessori can provide."

The school's mission is to foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking in the next generation of problem-solvers and builders. "Ad Astra's approach to education is centered around hands-on, project-based learning, where children are encouraged to explore, experiment, and discover solutions to real-world problems. Ad Astra offers a progressive learning environment that emphasizes the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) into its curriculum. Currently open to all children ages 3 - 9,'' according to the school website.

Initially, the cost of tuition will be subsidised, making it more accessible to families. However, as the school establishes itself, tuition fees will be adjusted to align with those of local private schools that offer extended-day programs.

Elon Musk's educational endeavours extend beyond Ad Astra School. In 2023, he donated $100 million to establish a new university in Austin, Texas. Additionally, this year, he contributed $137 million to launch a primary and secondary school focused on STEM education.