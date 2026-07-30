Curfew In Nepal District After 1 Dead In Communal Violence Near India Border

An indefinite curfew has been extended in Nepal's Sunsari district near the India border after one person was killed and around 22 others were injured in communal violence earlier this week. Sunsari, situated in southeastern Nepal along the border with India's Bihar, is a crucial transit and commercial corridor between the two countries.

The unrest began during a religious procession, where a disagreement over the use of loud music and religious flags escalated into an altercation between two communities. Police intervened and opened fire to disperse the crowd after the situation spiraled out of control.

One person was killed in the firing, and 22 others, including 13 security force personnel, were injured, police said, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Prime Minister Balendra 'Balen' Shah expressed grief over the violence and appealed for calm. His government has tightened security in parts of the Sunsari district and launched an inquiry into the incident, while also promising compensation for those affected.

Nepali Rupees (NRs) 2,00,000 compensation is promised to the family of the person killed in violence in Sunsari, while the injured people would be provided with NRs 50,000 as treatment expenses, according to Assistant Chief District Officer of Sunsari Poshan Lamichhane.

"The Government of Nepal is committed to providing appropriate compensation to the victims and taking strict legal action against those responsible," the government said in a statement.

The police action has, meanwhile, garnered widespread criticism, with human rights advocates and security experts questioning whether security forces used excessive force. The government has formed a panel to investigate the charges, which is tasked with submitting its report within a week.

The government has also transferred Sunsari chief district officer Basudev Ghimire, Koshi Province Police chief Deputy Inspector General Binod Ghimire, and Sunsari Police chief Keshav Kumar in the face of mounting public pressure over the handling of the violence.

Protesters had demanded action against both the district administration and police leadership.

