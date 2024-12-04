Croatia Parents Arrested Over Fatal Neglect Of Two Toddlers

Croatian police arrested on Tuesday a couple suspected of fatal neglect and abuse of their two toddlers whose bodies were found buried next to their house, a minister said.

The spouses are suspected of "grossly neglecting" their three children due to which two, most likely around 12 months old, have died, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters.

The parents, aged 38 and 34, buried the bodies of the toddlers at the family property in the region of the northwestern town of Varazdin, he said.

Local media reported that the remains were buried at the family house yard.

Police were "deeply shocked and horrified" with results of their investigation that had been launched into possible neglect and abuse of the three children by their parents, the minister added.

The bodies of the two toddlers were exhumed earlier Tuesday and the cause of their death will be determinated by an autopsy.

Due to suspicion of neglect and abuse the couple's third child was taken over by social services, the minister said.

