Crew-10 ISS Space Docking Live Updates: Four crew members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission have reached the space station. The Crew-10 mission carries NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov to ISS.

NASA and SpaceX launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to bring home NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space since last June.

The Dragon spacecraft took off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 7.03 pm ET on Friday (4.33 am IST). The Dragon docked on to the ISS around 10 am.

