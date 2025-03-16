Crew-10 ISS Space Docking Live Updates: Four crew members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission have reached the space station. The Crew-10 mission carries NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov to ISS.
NASA and SpaceX launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to bring home NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded in space since last June.
The Dragon spacecraft took off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 7.03 pm ET on Friday (4.33 am IST). The Dragon docked on to the ISS around 10 am.
Here are the LIVE updates from the crew-10 ISS space docking:
Meet NASA Flight Director Allison Bolinger Who Controlled Expedition 72 Flight
Expedition 72 flight controllers led by NASA Flight Director Allison Bolinger during docking of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission to the space station.
Allison Bolinger, from Lancaster, Ohio, began her career at NASA as an intern in 2001, before getting her bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Purdue University in 2004. Upon becoming a full-time NASA employee after graduation, she supported spacewalks in a variety of functions, including as a lead spacewalk flight controller for space shuttle Endeavor’s final mission, and several spacewalks since.
NASA's Crew-10 Enters Space Station, Hugs Crew-9
The hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft opened March 16 at 1:35 am ET (11:05 am IST) and the members of Crew-10 entered the space station with the rest of their excited Expedition 72 crew.
All the hugs. 🫶— NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) March 16, 2025
The hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft opened March 16 at 1:35 a.m. ET and the members of Crew-10 entered the @Space_Station with the rest of their excited Expedition 72 crew. pic.twitter.com/mnUddqPqfr
Video Shows Crew-10 Dragon Vehicle Arriving
Crew 10 Dragon vehicle arriving! pic.twitter.com/3EZZyZW18b— Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) March 16, 2025
What Will Crew-10 Do?
During their mission, the Crew-10 crew is scheduled to conduct material flammability tests to contribute to future spacecraft and facility designs. They will engage with students worldwide via ham radio and use its existing hardware to test a backup lunar navigation solution. According to NASA, astronauts themselves will also serve as test subjects, with one crew member conducting an integrated study to better understand physiological and psychological changes to the human body to provide valuable insights for future deep space missions.
"Excited": Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Astronaut Takuya Onishi
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Takuya Onishi is "excited" to be officially part of the Expedition 72.
Onishi has spent roughly 113 days in space as a flight engineer aboard the ISS as part of Expeditions 48 and 49. In 2016, he maneuvered the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) and became the first Japanese astronaut to capture the Cygnus spacecraft in space.
Sunita Williams Thanks Houston, Elated To See Her Friends At Space Station
"Houston, thanks for tuning in early morning. Great to see our friends arrive," said Sunita Williams.
What NASA Astronaut Anne C McClain Said On Reaching Space Station
"I cannot tell you the immense joy of our crew when we looked out of the window and saw the space station for the first time...,"said
Anne C McClain, NASA Astronaut and US Army Colonel.
"You can hardly put it into words. The ride up the Falcon 9, orbiting the earth for the last couple of days, it has been absolutely incredible. It is something none of us could do by ourselves. You cannot be great without the greatness of others. And the greatness of the ground control team has really shined through in getting us up here safely," she added.
McClain was selected in June 2013 as one of eight members of the 21st NASA astronaut class. On her first spaceflight, McClain spent 204 days as a flight engineer during Expeditions 58 and 59 and completed two spacewalks, totaling 13 hours and 8 minutes.
McClain is a commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission, to conduct research, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory.
Crew-10 Meets Crew-9 After A 28-Hour Long Journey
The SpaceX Crew-10 members joined the station's Expedition 72 crew after the hatch opened at 12:35am ET on Sunday beginning a long-duration space research mission.
Hugs And Smiles As Crew-10 Team Enters The Space Station
Meet The 4 Astronauts On SpaceX Crew-10 Who Will Replace Sunita Williams
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, March 14, at 7:03 pm EDT (4:33 am IST on March 15). Aboard the Dragon spacecraft are four astronauts - NASA's Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan's Takuya Onishi and Russia's Kirill Peskov - on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) for a long-duration research expedition.
Why Are NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stranded In Space?
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore embarked on a 10-day mission aboard the Boeing Starliner on June 5, 2024, but the spacecraft experienced thruster malfunctions during its approach and docking maneuvers.
This resulted in an extensive investigation by NASA and Boeing back on the ground, with the space agency finally declaring the Starliner too risky to carry astronauts back home. The Starliner instead returned empty, without experiencing further major issues.
The two astronauts are stranded in space for nearly 10 months now.
Crew-10 ISS Space Docking Live Updates: Hatch Opens
The Dragon hatch is now open.
Stranded Astronauts Face Painful Return: Baby Feet, Bone Density Loss And More
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, the two US astronauts currently stuck in space may not have it easy when they return to Earth next week. It is likely that Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore would have developed a condition known as "baby feet" wherein the soles of an astronaut's feet become soft like a baby's after spending months in space -- making it painful for them to walk.
While walking on Earth, our feet face a lot of resistance in the form of gravity and friction, which makes the skin on the soles thicker. It protects us from feeling discomfort and pain while protecting us from general wear and tear.
However, after spending months in space, the harder skin comes off and the feet are left very soft and tender. Until the feet build up hard skin again, which can take from a few weeks to a couple of months, walking can be uncomfortable and even distressing.
Watch: Crew-10 Members Enter The Space Station
Watch the @SpaceX #Crew10 members enter the space station and join the Exp 72 crew for a long-duration space research mission. https://t.co/WHpxBz51Ts https://t.co/WHpxBz51Ts— International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 16, 2025