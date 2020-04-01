US Headed For "Very Painful Two Weeks" Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said he wants every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead.

Donald Trump described the coronavirus pandemic as "a plague." (File)

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned of a "very painful" two weeks ahead as the United States wrestles with a surge in coronavirus cases.

"This is going to be a very painful, a very, very painful two weeks," he told a press conference at the White House.

Trump described the pandemic as "a plague."

"I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead," he said.

