US Cruise Line Suspends Voyages Worldwide For 2 Months Amid Coronavirus

US cruise line has launched this as a proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances

US cruise line Princess Cruises announced on Thursday it was suspending voyages worldwide for 60 days in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"In proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19 and in an abundance of caution, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months," the company said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)