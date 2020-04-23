Jobs Created In US' Longest Employment Boom Wiped Out In A Month: Report

Coronavirus: US created 22 million jobs during employment boom which started in 2010

A record 26 million Americans likely sought unemployment benefits over the last five weeks, confirming that all the jobs created during the longest employment boom in U.S. history were wiped out in about a month as the novel coronavirus savages the economy.

Thursday's weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department will add to a growing pile of increasingly bleak economic data. It will come amid rising protests against nationwide lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused by the virus.

President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in the White House in November's general election, has been anxious to restart the paralyzed economy. Trump on Wednesday applauded steps taken by a handful of Republican-led states to begin reopening their economies, despite warnings from health experts of a potential new surge in infections.

"The U.S. economy is hemorrhaging jobs at a pace and scale never before recorded," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco. "It compares to a natural disaster on a national scale."

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits probably totaled 4.2 million in the week ended April 18, according to a Reuters survey of economists. Still a figure that would have been seen as unimaginably high less than two months ago, it would be lower than the previous week's 5.245 million. Estimates in the survey for Thursday's data were as high as 5.50 million.

Based on the median forecast, last week's claims data would bring the cumulative unemployment benefits claims to roughly 26.2 million since the week ending March 21, representing about 16% of the labor force. The economy created 22 million jobs during the employment boom which started in September 2010 and abruptly ended in February this year.

Last week's claims report covered the period during which the government surveyed business establishments for the nonfarm payrolls component of April's employment report. Economists are forecasting as many as 25 million jobs were lost in April after the economy purged 701,000 positions in March, which was the largest decline in 11 years.

"It wipes out all the job gains during the long expansion," said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in New York. "Once the economy begins to reopen initial claims will slow, but we have to be honest, not everyone is going to get their jobs back."

Worst behind?

The labor market slaughter adds to collapsing oil prices, retail sales, manufacturing production, homebuilding and home sales in reinforcing economists' contention that the economy entered recession in March.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, the private research institute regarded as the arbiter of U.S. recessions, does not define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in real GDP, as is the rule of thumb in many countries. Instead, it looks for a drop in activity, spread across the economy and lasting more than a few months.

Though weekly jobless filings remain very high, last week's data would mark the third straight weekly decline, raising hopes that the worst may be over. Weekly claims appeared to have peaked at a record 6.867 million in the week ended March 28.

"Claims that have been backlogged due to capacity issues should continue to be processed, with initial claims dropping to more normal, but still elevated levels," said Andrew Hollenhorst, an economist at Citigroup in New York. "While layoffs and furloughs are likely to continue across a number of industries in coming weeks, we are cautiously optimistic that the peak in layoffs following initial widespread closures has occurred."

Some of the decline in claims has been attributed to a historic $2.3 trillion fiscal package, which made provisions for small businesses to access loans that could be partially forgiven if they were used for employee salaries. The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved $484 billion in a fresh relief package, which mainly expands funding for loans to small businesses.

With claims expected to gradually decline in the coming weeks as more small enterprises access funding, attention will shift to the number of people on unemployment benefits rolls.

The so-called continuing claims data is reported with a one-week lag and is considered a better gauge of unemployment. Continuing claims are forecast to have jumped to a record 16.476 million in the week ending April 11 from 11.976 million during the week ending April 4.

Next week's continuing claims data will offer some clues on the magnitude of the anticipated surge in the unemployment rate in April. Continuing claims have not increased at the same pace as initial jobless applications.

Economists believe some people thrown out of work because of state-mandated "stay-at-home" orders found employment at supermarkets, warehouses and delivery services companies. They expect the unemployment rate will shatter the post-World War Two record of 10.8% touched in November 1982. The jobless rate shot up 0.9 percentage point, the largest single-month change since January 1975, to 4.4% in March.

World 26,28,872 Cases 17,32,252 Active 7,13,179 Recovered 1,83,441 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 26,28,872 and 1,83,441 have died; 17,32,252 are active cases and 7,13,179 have recovered as on April 23, 2020 at 10:58 am.

India 21,393 1409 Cases 16,454 980 Active 4,258 388 Recovered 681 41 Deaths In India, there are 21,393 confirmed cases including 681 deaths. The number of active cases is 16,454 and 4,258 have recovered as on April 23, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 514 Pune 134 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 22 Nagpur 17 Latur 8 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Osmanabad 4 Buldhana 4 Jalgaon 2 Kolhapur 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 4784 5652 434 4594 349 789 67 269 18 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 79 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 10 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 2242 2407 229 2125 176 179 40 103 13 Delhi District Cases South 175 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 66 New Delhi 56 South East 33 South West 24 West 23 East 17 North East 9 North West 6 Details Awaited* 1673 2248 92 1476 724 113 48 1 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 104 Jodhpur 55 Bhilwara 27 Tonk 20 Jhunjhunu 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 6 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 1566 1890 231 1633 229 230 27 2 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 60 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 28 Madurai 24 Theni 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 19 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Salem 12 Virudhunagar 11 Thanjavur 11 Nagapattinam 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanchipuram 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 Vellore 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Ariyalur 1 Perambalur 1 Details Awaited* 1022 1629 33 949 6 662 27 18 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 8 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 1365 1592 40 1364 36 148 80 4 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 22 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Basti 5 Ghazipur 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Baghpat 3 Pratapgarh 3 Jaunpur 3 Hapur 3 Azamgarh 3 Bulandshahr 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Mathura 2 Banda 2 Shahjahanpur 1 Kaushambi 1 Moradabad 1 Prayagraj 1 Hardoi 1 Budaun 1 Bijnor 1 Barabanki 1 Auraiya 1 Details Awaited* 1144 1449 155 1255 121 173 33 21 1 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 173 Warangal Urban 23 Nizamabad 23 Suryapet 16 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Ranga Reddy 15 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Nalgonda 11 Adilabad 10 Karimnagar 9 Mahabubnagar 8 Kamareddy 8 Sangareddy 7 Vikarabad 5 Jagitial 4 Nirmal 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Peddapalli 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Kumuram Bheem Asifabad 1 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 581 945 17 728 17 194 23 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 57 Spsr Nellore 42 Guntur 38 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. 27 Prakasam 24 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatanam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 521 813 56 669 30 120 24 24 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 37 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 7 24 Paraganas North 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 353 456 33 362 27 79 6 15 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 149 Kannur 51 Ernakulam 26 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Malappuram 14 Kozhikode 13 Pathanamthitta 13 Thrissur 12 Idukki 10 Kollam 8 Palakkad 7 Alappuzha 3 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Details Awaited* 111 438 11 112 323 16 3 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 59 Mysuru 34 Chikkaballapura 10 Bidar 10 Uttara Kannada 10 Dakshina Kannada 8 Belagavi 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkote 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Tumakuru 2 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 252 427 9 279 7 131 2 17 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Budgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 4 Rajouri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 291 407 27 310 16 92 11 5 Haryana District Cases Nuh 38 Gurugram 35 Palwal 28 Faridabad 19 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 113 262 8 119 140 13 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 26 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr) 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Moga 1 Patiala 1 Barnala 1 Details Awaited* 165 251 6 186 49 10 16 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 111 143 17 95 13 46 4 2 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 41 83 4 50 32 8 1 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 46 49 4 38 8 8 3 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 17 Nainital 5 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Almora 1 Haridwar 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 17 46 23 23 4 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 27 40 1 21 18 2 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 26 36 10 26 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 4 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 3 35 15 19 1 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 9 27 13 14 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 4 18 4 14 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 8 18 2 7 2 11 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 1 Details Awaited* 11 12 11 0 1 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 0 7 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 4 3 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 0 2 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 0 1 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)