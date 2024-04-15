Cops Injured, Vehicles Damaged In Unrest After Church Stabbing In Australia

The church leader suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Australian police said Tuesday at least two officers had been hospitalised and vehicles were damaged in community unrest after a knife attack at an Assyrian church in Sydney.

New South Wales acting assistant commissioner Andrew Holland said the officers were injured by community members who threw "bottles, bricks and other items" as they tried to reach a man who stabbed a bishop. The church leader suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

