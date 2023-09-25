Commander Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Killed In Missile Strike, Says Kyiv

Kyiv:

Ukraine claimed Monday it had killed the commander of Russia's Black Sea fleet in an unprecedented missile strike on the naval headquarters in the annexed Crimean peninsula last week.

"Thirty-four officers were killed, including the commander of the Black Sea fleet. Another 105 occupants were wounded. The headquarters are beyond repair," Ukraine's special forces said in a statement on social media.

