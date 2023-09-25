Commander Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Killed In Missile Strike, Says Kyiv

Thirty-four officers were killed, including the commander of the Black Sea fleet. (File)

Ukraine claimed Monday it had killed the commander of Russia's Black Sea fleet in an unprecedented missile strike on the naval headquarters in the annexed Crimean peninsula last week.

"Thirty-four officers were killed, including the commander of the Black Sea fleet. Another 105 occupants were wounded. The headquarters are beyond repair," Ukraine's special forces said in a statement on social media.

