Colombian President Says Helicopter Hit By Gunfire Near Venezuela Border

Colombia's President walks surrounded by bodyguards close to the presidential helicopter

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Friday the helicopter he was flying in near the border with Venezuela was hit by gunfire.

"It is a cowardly attack, where you can see bullet holes in the presidential aircraft," Duque said in a statement.

Duque said he was flying with the defense and interior ministers and the governor of Norte de Santander province, which borders Venezuela, when the helicopter was attacked.

They had left the town of Sardinata and were headed to the border city of Cucuta when they came under fire.

"We are not frightened by violence or acts of terrorism. Our state is strong and Colombia is strong to confront this kind of threat," said Duque.

