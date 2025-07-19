Coldplay “Canoodlers” Game Created After Viral Kiss Cam Moment Exposes Astronaut CEO-HR Chief Affair

What began as an awkward moment during a Coldplay concert has now inspired a quirky point-and-click game. And, it is making the rounds online. At the band's July 15 show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the stadium's “Kiss Cam” landed on a couple in the crowd, only for the pair to recoil in panic, burying their faces and ducking out of sight.

Attempting to play it off lightheartedly, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin made a quip about the couple. The pair in question turned out to be Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, a Cincinnati-based tech firm, and the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot. The spectacle of their mortified reaction spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with the internet quick to label them the “Coldplay Canoodlers.” And now, that viral footage has been turned into a video game.

Titled ‘Coldplay Canoodlers,' the game is the brainchild of Jonathan Mann, best known for his daily songwriting streak on YouTube that's lasted over a decade. His creation is a tongue-in-cheek hidden object game that tasks players with scanning a pixelated concert crowd to locate the infamous couple. Once spotted, the original clip's audio kicks in. It includes Martin's voice, awkwardness and all, reinforcing the bizarre hilarity of the entire ordeal.

Mann used AI and “vibe coded” the game. In the game, you play as the camera operator tasked with spotting the CEO and the HR chief canoodling in the crowd. You earn 10 points each time you successfully locate the couple.

The game isn't commercially available on platforms like Steam. You can check it out here.

While the game has amused many, the real-life consequences for the two executives are no joke. Astronomer released a formal statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

Neither executive has publicly responded to the situation. But for now, the ‘Coldplay Canoodlers' live on, not just in viral memory, but in the pixels of an internet-powered satire.