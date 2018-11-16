CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta's White House Press Pass Restored For Now

CNN reporter Jim Acosta's White House press pass had been revoked after a run-in with Donald Trump.

A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily restored White House press credentials to CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, which were revoked following a contentious press conference with President Donald Trump, saying there should be a due process in place for limiting a journalist's access to the White House.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who is hearing CNN's lawsuit challenging to the revocation, ordered the White House to restore Acosta's press pass while the case is pending.