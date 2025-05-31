Climate Change Performance Index 2025: Where India Stands

The 2025 Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) has revealed a stark reality. It said no country has met all the criteria for a top overall rating. As a result, the top three positions on the list remain vacant.

“No country performs well enough in all index categories to achieve an overall very high rating. The first three overall positions, therefore, remain empty,” the CCPI report stated.

The report added that the high-ranking countries must continue to intensify their actions to help limit global warming to well below 2°C, with 1.5°C as the ideal target.

GHG Emissions, Renewable Energy, Energy Use and Climate Policy are the four areas in which the effectiveness of climate mitigation was evaluated.

Denmark leads the pack as the highest-ranked country, holding the 4th position with an overall score of 78.37. The nation does well, particularly in renewable energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions management, while achieving a moderate rating in energy consumption.

The Netherlands and the United Kingdom hold 5th and 6th on the list, respectively.

Meanwhile, the bottom 10 countries in the 2025 CCPI include the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with scores ranging from 17.47 to 39.23.

India's ranking

India secured the 10th spot in this year's CCPI rankings, marking a slight drop from previous years but maintaining its status among the better performers globally.

According to the report, the country scores high in greenhouse gas emissions and energy use, medium in climate policy, but low in renewable energy.

It also stated that India has made strong strides in expanding renewable energy, particularly solar power. Large-scale solar projects and the Rooftop Solar Scheme have seen progress, alongside growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially two-wheelers.

But coal remains a major energy source, stated the report, with India among the top holders of coal reserves and planning increased production.

Even UK among top performers

The report stated that it assesses 63 countries and the EU, “which together account for over 90% of global greenhouse gas emissions.”

While India and the UK are among the few G20 nations on track with relatively low per capita emissions, other major emitters such as China (ranked 55), the United States (ranked 57), Canada (ranked 62), and the United Arab Emirates (ranked 65) lag.

According to the report, the United Kingdom has significantly improved its position, rising to 6th place in the current CCPI rankings. The UK scores high in greenhouse gas emissions and energy use, holds a medium rating in climate policy, but ranks low in renewable energy.

The top and bottom 10 countries in the 2025 Climate Change Performance Index

Top 10:

First three position remain vacant.

4th: Denmark – 78.37

5th: Netherlands – 69.6

6th: United Kingdom – 69.29

7th: Philippines – 68.41

8th: Morocco – 68.32

9th: Norway – 68.21

10th: India – 67.99



Bottom 10:

67th: Islamic Republic of Iran – 17.47

66th: Saudi Arabia – 18.15

65th: United Arab Emirates – 19.54

64th: Russian Federation – 23.54

63rd: Republic of Korea – 26.42

62nd: Canada – 28.37

61st: Kazakhstan – 33.43

60th: Chinese Taipei – 34.87

59th: Argentina – 35.96

58th: Japan – 39.23

The findings underline the urgent need for more ambitious and effective climate policies worldwide, particularly from the largest emitters.