When A Dinosaur Talked To Humans: UN Ad To Guard Against Extinction

A scared crowd of foreign diplomats listened to the dinosaur speak about extinction.

As the world faces the threat of climate change and its dire consequences, world leaders got a pep talk from an extinct species on what it feels like to go extinct.

In a creative video, tweeted by the United Nations as part of its "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign, a dinosaur makes a majestic entry, takes the dais and cuts to the point: "Listen up, people."

"According to @IMFNews, the world's governments are spending USD 11 million a minute to support fossil fuels which cause heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions. #DontChooseExtinction, says @UNDP ahead of #COP26," said the tweet by UN Climate Change.

According to @IMFNews, the world's governments are spending USD 11 million a minute to support fossil fuels which cause heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions. #DontChooseExtinction, says @UNDP ahead of #COP26. pic.twitter.com/0jK4JBSFEd — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) October 27, 2021

A scared crowd of foreign diplomats listened to the dinosaur speak about extinction.

"Going extinct is a bad thing," he asserts, "And driving yourselves extinct? In 70 million years that's the most ridiculous thing I've heard."

"At least we had an asteroid. What's your excuse," the now-extinct beast asks.

It tells the foreign dignitaries that the world is headed for a climate disaster and points out that every year the governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies.

"Imagine if we had spent hundreds of billions every year subsidizing giant meteors. That's what you're doing right now. Think of all the other things you could do with that money."

"Around the world people are living in poverty. Don't you think helping them would make more sense than...paying for the demise of your entire species?" it asked.

The dinosaur says the world has got a huge opportunity right now as it's rebuilding its economies and bounce back from the pandemic.

"Don't choose extinction! Save your species before it's too late. It's time for you humans to stop making excuses and start making changes.

The creative ad comes days before world leaders set to gather for the COP26 climate summit set to be held in Glasgow from October 31.