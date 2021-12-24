Christmas 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Wallpaper, Theme, Images

Christmas is one of the most awaited festivals. (Representational)

Each year, we eagerly look forward to celebrating Christmas with our loved ones. It's one of the most awaited festivals. Lavish meals, carols, get-togethers, the taste of gingerbread, the sound of choirs — there's so much to be merry about. And once you have made arrangements for your Christmas feast and wrapped up all gifts, it's time to write some sincere wishes. But there are times when the words just won't come out. In such a case, no need to worry, because we have got you covered. Turn to these wishes to help express your feelings.

“May this Christmas bring you peace, hope, love and light. Warm wishes to you and your family. Merry Christmas.”

“On the occasion of Christmas, let me tell you that your presence means everything to me.”

“Let us all celebrate Christmas with warm hugs, laughter and good wishes for everyone. May our hearts be filled with joy and love forever.”

“May your Christmas be filled with happiness and peace.”

“Sending my warm wishes, a treasure trove of happiness and countless blessings to you on this occasion. Merry Christmas.”

“May the joy and peace of Christmas be with you all through the coming years and throughout life. Wishing you the best.”

“I wish you success and warmth this Christmas. May all your dreams come true.”

“Wishing you a Christmas that's merry and bright, and a life that's happy and meaningful.”

“May the spirit of Christmas be with even after the festival. Here's wishing you and your family a blessed Christmas.”

“Christmas feels all the more magical when you get to celebrate the festival with family and friends. I am glad to have you in my life. Merry Christmas.”

“We may be far but still together in our hearts. Sending smiles across the miles for an amazing Christmas.”

“My love and blessings are with you on this special day. Merry Christmas.”