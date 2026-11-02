Chinese Plane That Released Mysterious Objects Above US Caught On Camera

An incredible photograph of a China's secretive plane, which is orbiting the Earth, has been released by the US intelligence agency. The robotic space plane is called Shenlong, or "divine dragon", and has been in action for six years. It made news several times for deploying unidentified objects in low Earth orbit (LEO). After the reports of these objects, companies and individuals have closely monitored the plane using tools such as ground-based radar. The new photograph has revealed the plane in stunning details, helping researchers study its capabilities.

According to space.com, the photograph was taken in 2024 by Maxar Technologies (now Vantor) satellite, from a distance of 90 kilometres. It has a resolution of 4.5 centimetres per pixel.

The image is part of Defence Intelligence Agency's (DIA's) threat assessment report. It describes Shenlong as a space plane that can "launch into orbit to place objects in space or even test them and return to Earth".

The photograph shows Shenlong docked to another satellite with its solar panels deployed. It's payload door, situated at the back, appears to be open.

Shenlong, a reusable space plane, is very similar to its American counterpart, Boeing-built X-37B, and is launched aboard a rocket, before entering the orbit and landing like a plane.

The Chinese plane is on its fourth mission, which began on February 7 this year, when it launched on a Long March 2F rocket from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

China has not released an official photograph of Shenlong. Vantor said in a note that the plane if 26 feet long.

Space.com has published a list of cities where the Shenlong will be visible this week. Citing data from Heavens Above, the outlet said the plane will pass over Denver on November 3, and Los Angeles on November 5 and 6, giving people a chance to view it with the naked eye.

The best viewing opportunities are in the pre-dawn sky, space.com further said.