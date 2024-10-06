Highly-Skilled Chinese Hackers Infiltrated Multiple US Telecom Firms

A group of highly skilled Chinese hackers linked to the Chinese government successfully infiltrated multiple US telecommunications firms in the last few months, CNN reported.

According to CNN, US investigators believe the hackers may have gained access to wiretap warrant requests, although the extent of the damage and what exact information was compromised remains under investigation. The hackers targeted major broadband and internet providers, including AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen, all critical players in the US telecom industry.

This newly discovered cyber-espionage campaign has prompted grave concerns among US officials about the potential national security risks posed by the hackers' success. The breach represents yet another sophisticated attack attributed to Chinese cyber operatives, coinciding with heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over cyber espionage and broader security issues.

The US telecommunications industry forms the backbone of the country's internet and phone communications, making it a prime target for any state-sponsored hackers. Telecom firms possess vast amounts of caller and user data, and law enforcement agencies often seek access to specific portions of this data as part of national security investigations.

Both AT&T and Lumen declined to comment on the ongoing investigation, while Verizon did not respond to CNN's multiple requests for a statement. US agencies involved in the investigation, such as the Department of Justice and the FBI, have also remained tight-lipped, refusing to provide any official comment.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington DC denied any involvement by Beijing-backed hackers in the breach. Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the embassy, labelled the accusations as a "distortion of the fact" and accused the US of politicising cybersecurity issues to "smear China."

The US Congress has been briefed on the severity of the situation, CNN reported, with both the House and Senate intelligence committees receiving updates on the hacking campaign. Major cybersecurity players, such as Microsoft and Mandiant, have also been brought in to assist in probing the attacks. Sources close to the investigation have highlighted the persistence and sophistication of the hacking group, known in cybersecurity circles as Salt Typhoon.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has even remarked that Chinese government-backed hackers vastly outnumber FBI cyber personnel by a staggering 50 to 1.

One such Chinese hacking group has allegedly been lurking in US transportation and communication networks, ready to disrupt any US response in the event of a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan.

Another notable Chinese hacking operation occurred last year when hackers breached the unclassified email accounts of senior US diplomats just before Secretary of State Antony Blinken's high-profile visit to China.