China's New Mining Tech Fastens Rare Earth Element Production, Reduces Pollution: Report

China has introduced a revolutionary technology that can significantly enhance the efficiency of rare earth element production, achieving what has been described as "unprecedented" recovery rates. As per a study published in the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) as cited by South China Morning Post (SCMP), this innovative method based on electric fields has managed to recover 95 per cent of rare earths, while simultaneously reducing mining time by 70 per cent and cutting electricity use by 60 per cent.

China is the world's largest producer of rare earth elements (REEs), accounting for around 70 per cent of global production and 90 per cent of processing, according to the US Geological Survey and the International Energy Agency.

The rare earth minerals are essential to the manufacturing of electronics, smartphones vehicles and weapons but their production is limited due to the "disastrous" environmental record associated with their mining. However, the study claims that the new technology showed a 95 per cent decrease in ammonia emissions compared to conventional methods.

What is the new mining technique?

This new technique uses electric fields to separate rare earth elements, which are often dispersed in low concentrations within ores, making their extraction both costly and environmentally taxing.

"A rigorous environmental risk assessment revealed a 95 per cent reduction of ammonia emissions, indicating a notably reduced environmental footprint," the team wrote.

By shortening the mining duration and reducing both energy consumption and emissions, this method could set a new standard in the industry, particularly in China, which dominates global rare earth production.

"The REE recovery efficiency reached 95.5 per cent within 60 days of using the EKM technique, whereas only [around] 15 per cent was recovered within 60 days with conventional leaching," the researchers added.

With Donald Trump set to resume the trade wars with China after he assumed the presidency on January 20, Beijing might be able to leverage its position in the REE industry as well as the success of the new method.

Additionally, by mitigating some of the environmental impacts of rare earth mining, China could help reduce international criticism regarding its environmental practices in the sector.