China's foreign minister agreed to pay a return visit to Washington after "constructive" talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Sunday, the State Department said.

Blinken invited Foreign Minister Qin Gang and "they agreed to schedule a reciprocal visit at a mutually suitable time", State Department spokesman Matt Miller said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)