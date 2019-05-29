China's Ambassador To India Luo Zhaohui Appointed Vice Foreign Minister

Luo Zhaohui started his stint in India in 2016. (File)

Outgoing Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui has been elevated as vice-minister of foreign affairs.

Announcing Mr Luo's appointment as the vice foreign minister, China's State Council or the Central Cabinet said Kong Xuanyou, who is the vice foreign minister, has been posted as the ambassador to Japan.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that China plans to appoint veteran diplomat Sun Weidong as the next ambassador to India.

Mr Weidong, who specialised in China and South Asia-related issues for a long time, served as the ambassador to Pakistan till recently. He is currently the director general of planning department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Indian ambassador to China, Vikram Misri hosted a lunch for Mr Weidong and his team at his residence on May 24. The official announcement about his appointment is expected shortly.

Mr Luo's predecessor Le Yucheng was also made vice-minister of foreign affairs. Mr Luo is due to return on transfer.

Mr Luo, who started his stint in India in 2016, played a crucial role in normalising ties between the two countries following the Doklam standoff.