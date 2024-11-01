Advertisement

China To Allow Visa-Free Entry To Citizens From 9 More Countries

Starting November 8, nationals from these countries, which also include South Korea, will be allowed to enter China for business, tourism, family visits, or transit for up to 15 days without a visa, the ministry said.

The policy will be in effect through December 31, 2025. (Representational)
Beijing:

China will extend visa-free entry to citizens from nine additional countries, including South Korea, Norway and Finland, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Starting November 8, nationals from these countries, which also include Slovakia, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco and Liechtenstein, will be allowed to enter China for business, tourism, family visits, or transit for up to 15 days without a visa, the ministry said.

The policy will be in effect through December 31, 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

