China Slams Joe Biden's 'Extremely Irresponsible' Remarks On Xi Leadership

Beijing on Thursday condemned US President Joe Biden for what it called "extremely irresponsible" remarks in which he said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping faced "enormous problems".

"This type of rhetoric from the US is extremely irresponsible and runs counter to basic diplomatic etiquette," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing, saying Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied".

