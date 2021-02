China Seeks To Work Together With US, Europe To Uphold Multilateralism

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks at a news conference. (File)

China, the United States and Europe should work together to uphold multilateralism, after US President Joe Biden called for democracies to coordinate their approach to China, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Monday.

Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia.

