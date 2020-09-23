China Says US Failed In 'Its Duty' To Check Emissions, Climate Change

China says US pulled out of international agreements to moderate carbon emissions. (File)

The United States "seriously obstructs" the battle to control global emissions, China's foreign ministry said Wednesday, as Beijing tries to occupy the high ground over the environment.

By pulling out of international agreements to moderate carbon emissions, the US has failed in "its duty to restrict the amount of emissions, and refuses to take minimum action to protect the earth," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement.

