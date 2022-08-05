China Reaction To Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit 'Flagrantly Provocative': US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told an Asian meeting of top diplomats on Friday that China's reaction to US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was "flagrantly provocative", a western official said.

Blinken, speaking at the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, said China had sought to intimidate not only Taiwan, but neighbours too, after it launched the largest-ever military drills in the Taiwan Strait, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)