China Launches New Satellite To 'Watch' Over Belt And Road Project

The Gaofen-11 satellite was launched on a Long March 4B rocket at 11 am from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

World | | Updated: July 31, 2018 12:59 IST
China on Tuesday launched Gaofen-11, an optical remote sensing satellite (Representational)

Beijing: 

China on Tuesday launched Gaofen-11, an optical remote sensing satellite, as part of its high-resolution Earth observation project. It will aid in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Gaofen-11 satellite was launched on a Long March 4B rocket at 11 am from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in northern Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the 282nd flight mission by a Long March carrier rocket.

The satellite can be used for land survey, urban planning, road network design, agriculture, and disaster relief.

Gaofen-11Belt and Road InitiativeChina Satellite

