Why China Has Increased Visa-Free Travel For US Citizens, Others From West

China, the world's second biggest economy, has been struggling to emerge from three years of pandemic isolation. On Tuesday it announced an expansion of its visa-free transit policy, allowing eligible foreign travelers, including Americans, to stay in parts of the country for up to 10 days.

This move aims to attract more overseas visitors and boost China's economy.

Earlier, travellers could stay for only 72 to 144 hours depending on where they visited in the country.

However, the new policy, effective immediately, applies to passport holders from 54 countries, including the US, Canada, and several European and Asian nations. To be eligible, travellers must have confirmed tickets to exit China within 10 days. Travellers can enter the country in 60 places across 24 provinces, including the capital, Beijing, and China's largest city, Shanghai

The expanded scheme also allows transit visitors to travel across regions during their stay, with some restrictions.

China has been easing its visa policies in recent months to bring back international visitors. The country has also waived visa requirements for passport holders from 38 countries, allowing them to stay in China for up to 30 days. This move is expected to promote tourism, business, and cultural exchanges between China and other countries.

The US State Department recently lowered its travel advisory for China from Level 3 to Level 2, citing improved conditions, putting it on par with France and Germany. This move follows the release of three Americans who had been detained in China for years.

According to the Dui Hua Foundation, an advocacy group, there are more Americans detained in China than any other country. The Level 3 advisory, the second highest, had warned of "the risk of wrongful detentions". Now, after the release of the Kai Li, Mark Swidan and David Lin, the literature of the advisory has been changed to "arbitrary enforcement of local laws, including in relation to exit bans."

However it is interesting to note that China is selective when it comes to visa exemptions for longer days. For a maximum of 30 days, citizens of 38 nations-including France, Malaysia, New Zealand, Japan, and Switzerland-can come without a visa, but the United States is not on this list.

Apart from the visa changes, China has also made an effort to streamline travel operations, improve infrastructure and address issues raised by international travellers.

