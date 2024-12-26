China Flies Brand New Stealth Fighter Jet, Believed To Be 6th Generation

The first video of a brand new Chinese stealth fighter jet, believed to be a 6th-generation machine, has appeared on social media.

The large tail-less fighter is believed to be a strike aircraft.

Its unconventional design may make the new stealth fighter jet difficult, if not impossible, to detect using conventional radars.

When inducted, these Chinese stealth fighter jets would likely become an unprecedented threat along India's frontiers.

India does not have a stealth fighter jet yet.

In May, NDTV reported satellite images showed China deployed its most advanced J-20 stealth fighter jets less than 150 km from the boundary with India in Sikkim.

India counters the J-20 with its fleet of 36 French-built Rafale fighters. Significantly, Shigatse, where the Chinese J-20 has been spotted, lies less than 290 km from Hasimara in West Bengal, where India bases its second squadron of 16 Rafales.

The Chengdu J-20, also known as the Mighty Dragon, is a twin-engine stealth fighter introduced into service in 2017. Some reports suggest China may already have deployed as many as 250 of the stealth fighters which are difficult to observe by radar.