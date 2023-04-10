China Says It Simulated 'Sealing Off' Of Taiwan, Jets Had 'Live Ammunition'

China said its fighter jets carrying "live ammunition" had conducted "simulated strikes" near Taiwan.

China was Monday carrying out a simulated "sealing off" of Taiwan in maritime drills, a military statement said.

A separate report from state broadcaster CCTV said dozens of planes had practised an "aerial blockade" of the self-ruled island.

Earlier, China said its fighter jets carrying "live ammunition" had conducted "simulated strikes" near Taiwan and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the ongoing exercises.

"Multiple batches of H-6K fighters carrying live ammunition... carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan Island," the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement, adding that the Shandong also "participated in today's exercise".

