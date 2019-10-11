Bridge Collapse In China Kills Three, Two Injured

China Bridge Collapse: The bridge, in the city of Wuxi, fell on three cars below, killing three people in two of the vehicles, although the third vehicle was empty, it added.

World | | Updated: October 11, 2019 08:07 IST
Social media users shared pictures of bridge collapse in Wuxi city of China.


SHANGHAI: 

Three people died and two were injured when a highway bridge collapsed on Thursday in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, state news agency Xinhua said.

Three cars and two trucks fell from the bridge as it collapsed.

City and transport ministry officials are investigating the cause of the accident, the agency said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


