Bridge Collapse In China Kills Three, Two Injured

Social media users shared pictures of bridge collapse in Wuxi city of China.

Three people died and two were injured when a highway bridge collapsed on Thursday in China's eastern province of Jiangsu, state news agency Xinhua said.

The bridge, in the city of Wuxi, fell on three cars below, killing three people in two of the vehicles, although the third vehicle was empty, it added.

Three cars and two trucks fell from the bridge as it collapsed.

City and transport ministry officials are investigating the cause of the accident, the agency said.

