China Aims To Create 12 Million New Urban Jobs In 2025: Official Document

The world's second largest economy faces numerous headwinds, including new US tariffs, a persistent property sector debt crisis and stubbornly low consumer demand.

Beijing:

China is aiming to create 12 million new jobs in cities in the coming year, an official document seen by AFP on Wednesday showed, as young people struggle to find jobs.

