Chile Ex-President Sebastian Pinera Dies In Helicopter Crash: Statement

Chile's former president Sebastian Pinera died Tuesday in a helicopter crash.

Chile's former president Sebastian Pinera, a billionaire tycoon who twice held the South American nation's top job, died Tuesday in a helicopter crash, his office said in a statement.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the death of the former president of the Republic of Chile," said the statement, adding the 74-year-old Pinera had died in the popular vacation spot Lago Ranco, some 920 kilometers (570 miles) south of Santiago.

