OpenAI Launches Sora Turbo, A Text-To-Video Generator

OpenAI has launched Sora Turbo, an upgraded version of its text-to-video AI model. The upgraded version of OpenAI's earlier Sora model aims to make video generation faster and more accessible, the company said. Earlier this year, ChatGPT creator introduced Sora, a model capable of producing realistic videos from text and shared its initial research progress on world simulation.

In an update on December 9, the company said, "We developed a new version of Sora - Sora Turbo - that is significantly faster than the model we previewed in February. We're releasing it today as a standalone product at Sora.com to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users."

The Sora Turbo model allows users to generate high-quality videos up to 1080p resolution, with lengths of up to 20 seconds, in various aspect ratios, including widescreen, vertical and square formats. The model supports user interaction through new features that allow the blending, remixing and reimagining of video content. With a Storyboard tool, users can organise video sequences on a personal timeline, while the Loop function helps create repeating clips.

The new AI tool also encourages collaboration and creativity with 'Featured' and 'Recent' feeds for users to explore community content.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on December 9, "We are launching Sora today, and we made a new product to go with it." He said that those with a ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscription will be able to generate videos, with a rollout planned for the end of the day on December 9.

Altman also highlighted the co-creation potential of the platform, saying, "One of the most exciting things to me about this product is how easy it is to co-create with others; it feels like an interesting new thing!" He acknowledged the technology was still in its early stages, comparing it to the initial version of GPT for text-based tasks but expressed optimism about its capabilities.

In another post, Altman also mentioned the subscription benefits. He said, "With an OpenAI plus account, you get 50 generations per month. With a Pro account, you get 500 fast generations (or fewer at high resolution) and unlimited in a slower generation mode."

Sora Turbo accessibility and price



Sora Turbo is accessible to users with ChatGPT Plus and Pro accounts. The Plus plan, priced at $20 (around Rs 1,700) per month, allows up to 50 video generations monthly at 480p resolution or fewer at 720p.

The Pro plan, costing $200 (around Rs 17,000) per month, offers 10 times more usage, higher resolutions, and longer video durations.

But Sora is not available to users under 18 and is not included in ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, or Edu plans, said the company. The service is currently accessible in many countries, but not in the United Kingdom, Switzerland or the European Economic Area, with plans for expansion in the coming months.