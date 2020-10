Hurricane Delta is the 10th named storm of the year to make US landfall, a record

Hurricane Delta made landfall on the US Gulf Coast Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said, roaring ashore as a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 miles per hour (155 kilometers per hour).

As it hit Creole, Louisiana, Delta became the 10th named storm of the year to make US landfall, a record, meteorologists said.