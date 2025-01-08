Canal Sovereignty Non-Negotiable: Panama Tells Donald Trump

Panama said on Tuesday that the sovereignty of its interoceanic canal was non-negotiable, after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to regain control.

"The sovereignty of our canal is not negotiable and is part of our history of struggle," Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha said, noting that President Jose Raul Mulino had made his stance clear.

