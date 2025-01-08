Advertisement

Canal Sovereignty Non-Negotiable: Panama Tells Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump has refused to rule out military action to regain control of the Panama Canal.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Canal Sovereignty Non-Negotiable: Panama Tells Donald Trump
Panama said on Tuesday that the sovereignty of its interoceanic canal was non-negotiable.
Panama City, Panama:

Panama said on Tuesday that the sovereignty of its interoceanic canal was non-negotiable, after US President-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to regain control.

"The sovereignty of our canal is not negotiable and is part of our history of struggle," Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha said, noting that President Jose Raul Mulino had made his stance clear.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Panama Canal, Donald Trump, Panama Canal News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com