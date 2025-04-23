Canada Election 2025: Inflation To National Security, Issues Dominating The Polls

The stage is set for a fierce contest between two dominant political forces in Canada. The Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, faces a crucial challenge in holding onto power after Justin Trudeau's leadership transition. Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party are determined to make a strong return after almost a decade in opposition. Canada votes on April 28.

Key issues dominating this election include inflation and housing affordability. Immigration has sparked heated debates, with varying opinions on its impact. External threats, especially from the US, have also stirred national pride and influenced the strategies of both parties.

Main Issues In The 2025 Canadian Election

As Canadians prepare to cast their votes, several key issues have emerged as central to the election discourse:

Inflation And Cost Of Living: Inflation has become a major concern for Canadians, with many worried about rising prices. According to a recent Ipsos poll, 25 per cent of Canadians say that interest rates and inflation are their biggest worries. The Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, is seen as better able to tackle these economic issues, focusing on tax relief and reducing government spending.

Housing Affordability: The housing crisis is a major issue, with many Canadians finding it hard to afford homes. Earlier, a Leger poll showed that about 75 per cent of Canadians think higher immigration is making the housing shortage worse and putting pressure on healthcare and education. Both main parties have proposed solutions, but people are unsure about how effective they will be.

External Threats: Tensions with the US, particularly Donald Trump's threats, have led to a rise in Canadian nationalism, influencing voter opinions and party strategies. In response, Prime Minister Mark Carney has proposed a $30.9 billion defence plan to bolster Canada's military capabilities, focusing on Arctic defence and Indigenous community partnerships. This initiative aims to "Trump-proof" Canada and reduce reliance on the US.

Immigration And Its Impact: Immigration remains a hot topic, with debates about its impact on public services and housing. While it boosts Canada's diversity and workforce, many are concerned about the pressure it places on resources.

Environmental And Resource Development Policies: The Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, has pledged to eliminate the carbon tax on industry and expedite resource projects by repealing the Impact Assessment Act and Canadian Energy Regulator Act.

Healthcare and Social Services: The New Democratic Party (NDP), under Jagmeet Singh, has proposed hiring 35,000 nurses by 2030 and implementing national rent control policies. These initiatives are designed to address healthcare staffing shortages and housing affordability.

Cultural and Media Funding: The Liberal Party plans to increase annual funding for CBC/Radio-Canada and enshrine such funding in law, aiming to support public broadcasting. In contrast, the Conservative Party intends to end funding for CBC's English-language operations while maintaining Radio-Canada's French-language programming.