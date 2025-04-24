Canada Election 2025: A Look Back At Country's First Election In 1867

With Canada preparing to go to the polls next week, it is a fitting moment to look back at the country's first-ever general election, held in 1867. This election, a little over 150 years ago, marked the beginning of Canada's journey as a unified, self-governing country under the British Empire.

The 1867 election laid the foundation for the electoral process we recognise today.

The 1867 Canadian Federal Election

The Formation Of Canada

On July 1, 1867, the British North America Act created the Dominion of Canada, uniting Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick into one country.

This step required the formation of a federal government, leading to Canada's first national election, which took place between August 7 and September 20, 1867. This election was necessary to determine the leaders and structure of Canada's new government, with the aim of filling 181 seats in the House of Commons.

The Electoral System

In 1867, Canada's electoral system was still developing. Each province brought its own set of voting qualifications and procedures to the new federal system, which resulted in a diverse and somewhat inconsistent electoral framework.

The right to vote was granted to male British citizens over the age of 21 who met property requirements. These requirements varied by province - Ontario, for example, demanded voters own or rent property of a certain value, while Quebec had similar criteria. Women, Indigenous peoples, and public servants were excluded from the electoral process.

Political Parties

The 1867 election saw a division between a few key political groups:

Conservative Party: Led by Sir John Alexander Macdonald, the architect of Confederation and Canada's first Prime Minister.

Liberal Party: The Liberal Party lacked a formal leader during this election. George Brown, a prominent figure within the party, ran but was not successful in securing a seat.

Anti-Confederation Party: This party, which opposed the Confederation, was primarily strong in Nova Scotia, where leaders like Joseph Howe spearheaded the opposition.

The Election Results

The 1867 election resulted in a clear victory for the Conservative Party under Sir Macdonald, who secured 100 seats, forming the first majority government. The Liberals won 62 seats, while the Anti-Confederation Party took 18, all from Nova Scotia. The voter turnout for this election was 74.3 per cent.

Federal elections in Canada were governed directly by the government of the day, with the process overseen by the Department of the Secretary of State. After that, Elections Canada, a non-partisan independent group was formed in 1920.

Canada votes on April 28. Official results are expected to be announced later in the evening, with real-time updates available through Elections Canada.