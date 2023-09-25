Canada Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, Guests Left Hanging Upside Down For 30 Minutes

Two guests reported chest pain after being stuck upside down for half an hour.

Visitors at an amusement park in Canada were stuck upside down for about 30 minutes after their ride experienced malfunction, according to a report in Global News. The incident took place at Wonderland amusement park in Vaughan at 10.40pm on Saturday. In a statement, carried by the Canadian outlet, the amusement park said the Lumberjack ride "became inverted with guests onboard". Maintenance staff responded and the ride was brought down by 11:05 pm, the park further said in the statement.

"Two guests reported chest pain and were attended to at the park's health centre before being released without need for further medical attention," park authorities were quoted as saying by Global News.

"The safety of our guests is always our first priority," they added.

The guests were attended by the first aid staff and released. The ride remained closed on Sunday, the outlet added.

Eleven-year-old Spencer Parkhouse and his 15-year-old sister Mackenzie were among those stuck on the ride. Speaking to CBC News, they said when the ride first came to a halt, they assumed it was part of the experience.

They finally realised something was wrong when ambulanced started gathering below them.

"I was just like feeling - when are we going to drop down? Are we ever going to drop down?" Spencer Parkhouse told the outlet.

It was the first time that he sat on such a "big ride" but the experience left him traumatised. He said everyone was panicked and someone even puked while hanging upside down.

Spencer explained they couldn't immediately get off.

"The ride had to still finish. So the ride kept going and we're all like, 'No, please, I don't want to get stuck again'," he said.