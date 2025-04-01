California Woman Sets Guinness World Record For Longest Female Tongue

A California woman has set the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue (female) in the world. Chanel Tapper's extraordinary tongue, measuring 9.75 cm long (3.8 inches), is twice the length of an average human tongue and almost the size of an iPhone.

Guinness World Record (GWR) has shared a video of the record-holder on Instagram with the caption, "Longest tongue (female) 9.75 cm (3.8 in) measured from the tip to the middle of lip - Chanel Tapper."

In the video, Ms Tapper is seen doing a series of unusual feats, including touching her nose with her tongue, removing Jenga blocks, flipping Red Solo cups, holding a spoon by curling her tongue around it and even taking out a lemon from a glass of water.

The 34-year-old said she enjoyed it when people yelled or screamed in shock, or even horror at times, looking at her tongue. "But that's probably my favourite one because it's funny to me because it's a dramatic response," she said.

She added she liked doing little fun and silly things. Talking about her favourite thing about being a record holder, she said, "When I get to travel and meet other record holders as well ... It's fun, and of course, I get to see the parts of the world I've never seen before."

According to an earlier GWR report, Ms Tapper first noticed her incredible tongue when she was eight in her Halloween photos with her mother.

Last year, Ms Tapper appeared in an advertisement for the fashion brand Diesel, where her tongue was painted in blue and green for a stunning photo series for the Italian brand's "Welcome to Successful Living" campaign.

While Ms Tapper holds the record for the longest tongue in the world (female), Nick Stoeberl from the USA holds the record for the longest tongue (male) with a measurement of 10.1 cm (3.97 in).