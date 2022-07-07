'Breaking The Trend': Gita Gopinath's Photo Makes It To Wall Of IMFs Former Chief Economists

Gita Gopinath served as chief economist of the IMF between 2019 and 2022

Gita Gopinath created history after becoming the first woman to serve as the chief of International Monetary Fund. She has broken another glass ceiling, she shared a post on social media where Ms Gopinath can be seen posing alongside her framed picture on the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF.

As mentioned above, she is the only woman to make it to the coveted position and hence, the wall. Posing alongside the wall, Ms Gopinath said, “Breaking the trend…I joined the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF.”

Breaking the trend ????????…I joined the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF ???? pic.twitter.com/kPay44tIfK — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) July 6, 2022

Gita Gopinath served as chief economist of the IMF between 2019 and 2022. Earlier this year, Ms Gopinath took on the role of the IMF's first deputy managing director (FDMD). According to the IMF's official website, Ms Gopinath “oversees the work of staff, represents the Fund at multilateral forums, maintains high-level contacts with member governments and Board members, the media, and other institutions, leads the Fund's work on surveillance and related policies, and oversees research and flagship publications.”

Before her career in the IMF, Ms Gopinath was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies, and Economics at Harvard University's economics department (2005-22).

After Ms Gopinath, the IMF appointed Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as its new chief economist.