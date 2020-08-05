Border Dispute Should Not Dominate China, India Ties: Chinese Envoy To US

A border dispute between India and China should not dominate relations, said Chinese ambassador to US.

A border dispute between India and China - which turned deadly in June when troops of the two sides clashed - should not dominate relations between the nuclear-armed Asian powers, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

"I don't think this issue should dominate in relations between China and India, and I don't think this is the view of our Indian friends," Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in an appearance at the Aspen Security Forum.

