Explosive-laden drones attacked the international airport in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil late on Tuesday, close to the American consulate, Kurdish authorities said.

The attack took place at around 1930 GMT but caused no injuries or major damage, with firefighters putting out a fire, the anti-terrorist unit of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region said in a statement.

