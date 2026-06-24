Bill Gates Admits To 3 Affairs, Claims Epstein Tried To Blackmail Him

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has told a US congressional panel that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein may have tried to use details about his personal life to pressure him.

During a closed-door testimony before the US House Oversight Committee, Gates admitted to having affairs with three women and said Epstein knew about two of them.

On June 10, Gates told lawmakers that Epstein knew about his affairs with two Russian women -- bridge player Mila Antonova and nuclear physicist Karima Nigmatulina. He also acknowledged having a third affair with medical entrepreneur Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt.

The testimony came as lawmakers examined Epstein's network and past associations following the release of additional documents.

Gates said the relationships were unrelated to his interactions with Epstein but admitted they caused pain to his family.

"These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family," Gates said, according to the transcript. "Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities - in addition to many lies that he layered on top - to pressure me to re-engage with him."

'He Contemplated Blackmailing Me'

Gates told lawmakers that while Epstein never actually blackmailed him, he believed Epstein may have considered doing so.

"He never blackmailed me, but looking at these emails, it raises a serious probability that he contemplated blackmailing me," Gates said.

He pointed to a 2013 email draft written by Epstein that appeared to reference allegations about Gates' personal life and his former employee Boris Nikolic. Gates said the message seemed like an attempt to create leverage.

"Who knows if he ever sent it to Dr. Nikolic, but it looks like he's musing on using a mixture of facts and falsities as an effort, almost like a blackmail, to advance some goal," Gates said.

Gates has denied any connection to Epstein's crimes and said continuing contact with him was a mistake. He said their meetings were mainly linked to discussions about philanthropy and possible donor connections.

"I know he was convicted. I knew about that. I was willing to take a chance on meeting with him in a limited role," Gates said.

Gates Denies STD Claims, Details Meetings With Epstein

Lawmakers also questioned Gates about claims in Epstein-related documents suggesting he had concerns about a sexually transmitted infection after an affair.

Gates rejected the allegations and said he never had an STD or secretly provided medication to anyone.

"I never had an STD... I may have indicated some concern about whether I had an STD; I don't recall that. But I never had an STD. I never gave medicines to anyone covertly," Gates said.

Gates said he met Epstein around 12 to 14 times and had two video calls with him over a four-year period. He said Epstein repeatedly suggested he could connect him with wealthy donors for charitable work, but those promises never resulted in anything.

The renewed scrutiny has also reached the Gates Foundation, which announced an external review of its past interactions with Epstein. Emails released earlier showed communication between Epstein and some foundation staff members.