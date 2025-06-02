"Biden Is A Clone": Inside Trump's New Conspiracy Theory On Predecessor

US President Trump recently shared another conspiracy theory on social media, saying his predecessor, Joe Biden, was "executed in 2020" and replaced by a robotic clone. The outlandish claim is the latest example of the Republican leader amplifying false material to his millions of followers on social media, and comes days after he claimed white South African farmers were victims of mass killings.

The American President reposted a fringe rant from another user on his social media platform, Truth Social, that read, "There is no #JoeBiden-executed in 2020. #Biden clones, doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. >#Democrats don't know the difference."

Trump's remark came days after Biden admitted he was diagnosed with an “aggressive form" of prostate cancer. So far, the White House has not commented on the President's post.

In the past, Trump has assailed former President Biden's mental acuity during the end of his tenure and blamed his frail health for all manner of societal ills. He has also promoted theories suggesting Biden's aids used an autopen to enact policies and issue pardons without the Democrat's knowledge.

Trump's penchant for sharing debunked or baseless theories is not limited to social media. Last month, while hosting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office, Trump claimed that white South Africans were victims of genocide, even though police data do not show that the white population in the African nation was any more vulnerable than other groups.

According to a report by The New York Times, the Republican leader's first term in the White House was filled with false or misleading statements. He reportedly made 30,573 misleading remarks, or 21 a day on average, and repeatedly shared conspiracy theories in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

An NYT analysis of the President's thousands of social media posts and reposts over a six-month period in 2024 found that at least 330 of them described both a false, secretive plot against him or the American people and a specific entity supposedly responsible for it. These included suggestions that the FBI had ordered his assassination and accusations that government officials had orchestrated the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.